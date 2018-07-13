Tours and tattoos mark Friday the 13th

BLAIRSTOWN, N.J. (AP) - There's nothing superstitious about Friday the 13th as two towns celebrate the day with tours or tattoos.
Masked maniacs on Friday take to the streets of Blairstown, New Jersey. The community and its surroundings are where the 1980 horror movie "Friday the 13th" was filmed.
Lehighvalleylive.com reports people wear hockey masks just like the killer Jason Voorhees did in the film and tour a Boy Scout camp where the film was shot. Two actors also will be in town for paid events.
Meanwhile, Ghostrider's Tattoo Studio in Lubbock, Texas, is offering piercings and tattoos for $13 for the fifth year in a row. With tip, customers will pay $20 for what usually costs a minimum of $50.
Others elsewhere will spend the day trying to avoid black cats.
