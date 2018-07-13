Nadal-Djokovic, Isner-Anderson in Wimbledon men's semifinals - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Nadal-Djokovic, Isner-Anderson in Wimbledon men's semifinals

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Rafael Nadal of Spain throws his wrist bands into the crowd after defeating Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in their men's quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Rafael Nadal of Spain throws his wrist bands into the crowd after defeating Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in their men's quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018.
(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - The Wimbledon semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic is their 52nd tour-level meeting, more than any other two men in tennis history.

Nadal leads their series 26-25 heading into Friday's match, including 9-4 at Grand Slam tournaments.

Nadal has 17 major titles, two at the All England Club. Djokovic owns 12 Slam trophies, three from Wimbledon.

The other men's semifinal features two big servers bidding for a first major championship: Kevin Anderson of South Africa and John Isner of the U.S.

Anderson eliminated eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer in the quarterfinals. Isner has won all 95 of his service games so far.

This is the first time in the professional era that all four male semifinalists at a major are older than 30.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

