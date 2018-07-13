Overnight fire breaks out near Amelia County Elementary School

A fire broke out overnight near Amerikids in Amelia County. (Source: Mason Gordon)

An overnight fire claimed a building in Amelia County.

Details are scarce, but firefighters confirmed a fire along Five Forks Road near Amerikids daycare and Amelia County Elementary School.

A viewer sent video of the fire consuming a building.

The fire broke out around midnight Friday morning.

