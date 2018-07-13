Man smashes through grocery store ceiling, twice

DOVER, N.H. (AP) - Police say a man fell through the ceiling of a New Hampshire supermarket, twice.
Authorities say officers were responding to the scene of a bank robbery in Dover Thursday afternoon when they heard a commotion at the nearby Shaw's supermarket.
Police say they found a 30-year-old man's legs hanging above the store's seafood and deli section. Officers cleared the store, and the man partially fell through the ceiling again above the store's refrigerated meats.
Police eventually convinced the man to come down, and he was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, trespassing and resisting arrest.
It is unclear how the man got into the ceiling.
Police say they arrested a different man in connection with the bank robbery later that evening.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.More >>
According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.More >>
The 70th Emmy Awards nominees will be announced at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday morning.More >>
The 70th Emmy Awards nominees will be announced at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday morning.More >>
Alaska's last two Blockbuster video stores are calling it quits, leaving just one store open in the rest of the nation.More >>
Alaska's last two Blockbuster video stores are calling it quits, leaving just one store open in the rest of the nation.More >>
President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in BrusselsMore >>
President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in BrusselsMore >>
President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy SandhurstMore >>
President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy SandhurstMore >>
Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish pondsMore >>
Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish pondsMore >>
"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.More >>
"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.More >>
Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agencyMore >>
Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agencyMore >>
"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.More >>
"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.More >>
An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politicsMore >>
An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politicsMore >>
New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's restMore >>
New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's restMore >>
A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be aliveMore >>
A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be aliveMore >>
As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'More >>
As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'More >>