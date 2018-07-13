Man smashes through grocery store ceiling, twice - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man smashes through grocery store ceiling, twice

DOVER, N.H. (AP) - Police say a man fell through the ceiling of a New Hampshire supermarket, twice.

Authorities say officers were responding to the scene of a bank robbery in Dover Thursday afternoon when they heard a commotion at the nearby Shaw's supermarket.

Police say they found a 30-year-old man's legs hanging above the store's seafood and deli section. Officers cleared the store, and the man partially fell through the ceiling again above the store's refrigerated meats.

Police eventually convinced the man to come down, and he was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, trespassing and resisting arrest.

It is unclear how the man got into the ceiling.

Police say they arrested a different man in connection with the bank robbery later that evening.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Police say they made an 'error' in arresting Stormy Daniels

    Police say they made an 'error' in arresting Stormy Daniels

    Thursday, July 12 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-07-12 05:48:17 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-07-13 12:30:35 GMT
    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

  • Streaming rules Emmys as Netflix snaps 17-year HBO streak

    Streaming rules Emmys as Netflix snaps 17-year HBO streak

    Thursday, July 12 2018 12:02 AM EDT2018-07-12 04:02:42 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 8:29 AM EDT2018-07-13 12:29:16 GMT
    (HBO via AP). This image released by HBO shows a scene from "Game of Thrones." The show holds the series record for most awards in a year, a dozen, which it set in 2015 and matched the following year, and with a total of 38 Emmys stands as the most-hon...(HBO via AP). This image released by HBO shows a scene from "Game of Thrones." The show holds the series record for most awards in a year, a dozen, which it set in 2015 and matched the following year, and with a total of 38 Emmys stands as the most-hon...

    The 70th Emmy Awards nominees will be announced at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday morning.

    More >>

    The 70th Emmy Awards nominees will be announced at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday morning.

    More >>

  • Blockbusters in Alaska set to close; 1 store left in US

    Blockbusters in Alaska set to close; 1 store left in US

    Thursday, July 12 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-07-12 23:24:54 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 8:29 AM EDT2018-07-13 12:29:01 GMT
    In its heyday, Blockbuster had 15 stores in Alaska. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)In its heyday, Blockbuster had 15 stores in Alaska. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)

    Alaska's last two Blockbuster video stores are calling it quits, leaving just one store open in the rest of the nation.

    More >>

    Alaska's last two Blockbuster video stores are calling it quits, leaving just one store open in the rest of the nation.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly