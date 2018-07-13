NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 13

We're closing out the workweek with some tragic news following a shooting in Richmond.

What’s Going On?

One man is dead following a shooting in Scott’s Addition that injured three other people.

The shooting happened on Roseneath Road about 2 a.m., and a man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another victim was found in a vehicle and two more victims transported themselves to the hospital.

Roseneath Road is expected to be closed for most of the morning.

Facebook posts critical of Muslims cost Chesterfields Schools’ safety manager his job.

Screengrabs of Donald Green’s Facebook page showed several inflammatory statements that were shared by parents.

Green was part of the task force that recommended “armed security mentors” in schools.

The posts have since been deleted and Green declined to comment.

Donald Trump is in Great Britain and told a British newspaper he feels “unwelcome.”

Trump was critical of Prime Minister Theresa May and London’s mayor.

Protesters plan to fly a giant balloon depicting Trump as a baby wearing a diaper.

Trump will meet with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.

A Thing to Know:

How’s the Weather?

The humidity is low and this will be a good weekend to plan a few outings.

What Day is It?

Say What?

A Pennsylvania man was charged with trafficking thousands of turtles.

Did You See the Game?

Giving birth didn’t slow Serena Williams. She’s in her 10th Wimbledon final.

