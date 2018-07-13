NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 13 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 13

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
We're closing out the workweek with some tragic news following a shooting in Richmond.

What’s Going On?

One man is dead following a shooting in Scott’s Addition that injured three other people.

  • The shooting happened on Roseneath Road about 2 a.m., and a man was pronounced dead on the scene.
  • Another victim was found in a vehicle and two more victims transported themselves to the hospital.
  • Roseneath Road is expected to be closed for most of the morning.

Facebook posts critical of Muslims cost Chesterfields Schools’ safety manager his job.

  • Screengrabs of Donald Green’s Facebook page showed several inflammatory statements that were shared by parents.
  • Green was part of the task force that recommended “armed security mentors” in schools.
  • The posts have since been deleted and Green declined to comment.

Donald Trump is in Great Britain and told a British newspaper he feels “unwelcome.”

  • Trump was critical of Prime Minister Theresa May and London’s mayor.
  • Protesters plan to fly a giant balloon depicting Trump as a baby wearing a diaper.
  • Trump will meet with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.

  • The humidity is low and this will be a good weekend to plan a few outings.

"If you must have motivation, think of your paycheck on Friday." – Noel Coward

