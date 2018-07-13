1 dead, 3 injured in quadruple shooting in Scott's Addition

One person has died after a shooting in Scott's Addition early Friday morning.
Richmond Police have shut down parts of Roseneath Road after responding to reports of shooting about 2 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found one man dead. Three other victims were rushed to the hospital. Of the three in the hospital, one victim has life-threatening injuries, while the other two are non-life-threatening.
Roseneath Road from Leigh to Marshall Streets is closed.
At this time, it's not clear if police have a suspect description or motive behind shooting.
