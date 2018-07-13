Nets clear point guard logjam, trade Jeremy Lin to Hawks - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Nets clear point guard logjam, trade Jeremy Lin to Hawks

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File). FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2017, file photo, Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin (7) passes the ball as Philadelphia 76ers guards Ben Simmons, right, and JJ Redick (17) defend during the third quarter of a preseason NBA basketb... (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File). FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2017, file photo, Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin (7) passes the ball as Philadelphia 76ers guards Ben Simmons, right, and JJ Redick (17) defend during the third quarter of a preseason NBA basketb...

By BRIAN MAHONEY
AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Jeremy Lin's injury-plagued stint in Brooklyn is over.

The Nets have agreed to trade Lin to Atlanta, the Hawks announced Friday.

The move helps clear up the Nets' logjam at point guard and sends Lin to another team that is also pretty crowded at the position. ESPN first reported the deal.

The Hawks announced they also acquired a 2025 second-round pick and the right to swap second-round picks in 2023 with the Nets, who acquired the draft rights to shooting guard Isaia Cordinier and a protected 2020 second-round pick.

Cordinier was a second-round pick by Atlanta in 2016. The 21-year-old is currently playing in France.

Lin has a year and $12.5 million left on the contract he signed two summers ago. He made it through just 37 games with the Nets and only one last season, as he ruptured the patella tendon in his right knee during a season-opening loss at Indiana.

Spencer Dinwiddie stepped in while Lin was out and became one of the NBA's most improved players. Brooklyn also has D'Angelo Russell, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft, at the point after acquiring him from the Lakers.

Now, Lin will have to find room in Atlanta, where point guard Dennis Schroder was the Hawks' leading scorer last season. The Hawks then acquired the rights to high-scoring former Oklahoma star Trae Young in the draft.

The Hawks will be the seventh team for Lin, the undrafted former Harvard star who memorably broke out with the Knicks during his run of Linsanity in February 2012. The NBA's first American-born player of Chinese or Taiwanese descent has also played for Golden State, Houston, the Lakers and Charlotte.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump attacks CNN, NBC and British paper in news conference

    Trump attacks CNN, NBC and British paper in news conference

    Friday, July 13 2018 2:52 PM EDT2018-07-13 18:52:55 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 6:00 PM EDT2018-07-13 22:00:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). U.S. President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). U.S. President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
    President Trump attacked CNN, NBC and the British tabloid The Sun in a contentious news conference after meeting with British prime minister.More >>
    President Trump attacked CNN, NBC and the British tabloid The Sun in a contentious news conference after meeting with British prime minister.More >>

  • Awkward timing for Russia probe indictments

    Awkward timing for Russia probe indictments

    Friday, July 13 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-07-13 19:07:45 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-07-13 21:44:33 GMT
    (Richard Pohle/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre stands with US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania on the dias in the Quadrangle as they listen to the US national anthem, during a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle, ...(Richard Pohle/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre stands with US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania on the dias in the Quadrangle as they listen to the US national anthem, during a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle, ...
    Awkward timing for announcement of new Russia probe indictments, just as Trump is meeting queen.More >>
    Awkward timing for announcement of new Russia probe indictments, just as Trump is meeting queen.More >>

  • FOP chief denies politics played role in porn actress arrest

    FOP chief denies politics played role in porn actress arrest

    Friday, July 13 2018 8:02 AM EDT2018-07-13 12:02:59 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-07-13 21:40:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...
    Porn star Stormy Daniels has performed at an Ohio strip club a day after police arrested her at another club.More >>
    Porn star Stormy Daniels has performed at an Ohio strip club a day after police arrested her at another club.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly