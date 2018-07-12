Kellogg's Honey Smacks Salmonella outbreak has spread to 100 cases, CDC says

The CDC reports 30 people have been hospitalized in the outbreak. (Source: CDC)

(RNN) – A Salmonella outbreak affecting Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal has spread to 33 states and resulted in 100 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since a recall began on June 14, 27 more people in 19 states have been affected, including new illnesses in Florida and Colorado.

The agency recommends “people not eat and retailers not sell any Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal.”

It clarifies even “regardless of package size or best-by date” the cereal should be thrown away and not eaten.

The CDC reports 30 people have been hospitalized in the outbreak, and an investigation is ongoing. People as young as fewer than one year old and as old as 95 have fallen ill.

Most of the confirmed cases have been in the northeast, with New York the most affected state. However other cases have been confirmed throughout the U.S.

No deaths have been reported.

