Man charged for growing weed at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

He allegedly grew the plant in a wooded area. (Source: Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

A North Carolina man is facing charges for allegedly growing marijuana in a wooded area at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

According to WAVY, James Daniel Garrish III faces charges in relation to growing the plant along the seashore, along with introducing the plant into the park’s ecosystem, littering, trespassing and defacing and damaging property.

Under federal law, marijuana is a schedule one controlled substance.

Garrish could face up to five years in prison for the marijuana charge and an additional six months for the others, WAVY reports.

