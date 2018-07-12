Smoking ban at public housing takes effect July 31

The feds say safety is the reason, but many in Richmond's public housing communities aren't happy about it.More >>
The feds say safety is the reason, but many in Richmond's public housing communities aren't happy about it.More >>
A Spotsylvania teen is recovering at VCU Medical Center’s burn trauma center after coming into contact with Giant Hogweed.More >>
A Spotsylvania teen is recovering at VCU Medical Center’s burn trauma center after coming into contact with Giant Hogweed.More >>
Last year, the 25th annual James River Parade of Lights was canceled due to the weather. It has now been rescheduled - for this month!More >>
Last year, the 25th annual James River Parade of Lights was canceled due to the weather. It has now been rescheduled - for this month!More >>
Whether it's a rainy day or just a busy day for mom and dad- there are days you just have to stay home in the summer.More >>
Whether it's a rainy day or just a busy day for mom and dad- there are days you just have to stay home in the summer.More >>
The lead organizer of the violent Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville was the last defendant to enter into a consent decree, in which he promised not to facilitate any future rallies in the city.More >>
The lead organizer of the violent Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville was the last defendant to enter into a consent decree, in which he promised not to facilitate any future rallies in the city.More >>
The nails on his left hand had a combined length of over 31 feet, about as long as a London double-decker bus.More >>
The nails on his left hand had a combined length of over 31 feet, about as long as a London double-decker bus.More >>
Porn star Stormy Daniels has been arrested at a Columbus strip club on a charge of letting patrons touch her, her lawyer said in a series of tweets overnight.More >>
Porn star Stormy Daniels has been arrested at a Columbus strip club on a charge of letting patrons touch her, her lawyer said in a series of tweets overnight.More >>
According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.More >>
According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.More >>
A small fish has halted development of $1.6 billion automotive manufacturing plant in north Alabama.More >>
A small fish has halted development of $1.6 billion automotive manufacturing plant in north Alabama.More >>
A Spotsylvania teen is recovering at VCU Medical Center’s burn trauma center after coming into contact with Giant Hogweed.More >>
A Spotsylvania teen is recovering at VCU Medical Center’s burn trauma center after coming into contact with Giant Hogweed.More >>
Military police are currently investigating a homicide after they found the wife of a deployed soldier dead inside her home on Fort Stewart Tuesday night.More >>
Military police are currently investigating a homicide after they found the wife of a deployed soldier dead inside her home on Fort Stewart Tuesday night.More >>
The creator of the viral video challenge says he thinks it caught on so quickly because it's so easy to do. He said there are only four basic moves and anyone can do them.More >>
The creator of the viral video challenge says he thinks it caught on so quickly because it's so easy to do. He said there are only four basic moves and anyone can do them.More >>
Restaurant workers in Arizona took down a knife-wielding robbery suspect and it was all caught on video.More >>
Restaurant workers in Arizona took down a knife-wielding robbery suspect and it was all caught on video.More >>
It was an emotional day in court for family members of Tena Broadus as Judge Roger Clark announced Joshua Peterman would spend the rest of his life behind bars.More >>
It was an emotional day in court for family members of Tena Broadus as Judge Roger Clark announced Joshua Peterman would spend the rest of his life behind bars.More >>