'Christmas in July': Canceled Parade of Lights event gets rescheduled

The 25th annual Parade of Lights has been rescheduled...for July! (Source: JRAC)

Last year, the 25th annual James River Parade of Lights was canceled due to the weather. It has now been rescheduled - for this month!

"Christmas in July" will be held on July 21, beginning at 6 p.m. Boats will parade down the James from Richmond to the Varina-Enon Bridge.

"We couldn’t miss the 25th anniversary of this cherished event,” said JRAC Executive Director Kimberly Conley. "So we decided to make it a summer party with a ‘Christmas in July’ theme. This event will be a real treat with warmer temperatures and fun takes on our traditional holiday displays."

Viewing sites are located at:

Ancarrow's Landing, 2000 Brander St., Richmond – viewing site only

Osborne Park and Boat Landing, 9530 Osborne Turnpike, Richmond – DJ, children’s games and food vendors

Henricus Historical Park, 251 Henricus Park Road, Chester – children’s activities and food vendors

Hopefully it does not get canceled again, but if it does, the rain date is July 22.

Interested in joining in the parade? You can still sign up at www.jrac-va.org.

The JRAC will also be collecting non-perishable donations for FeedMore. They need peanut butter, canned proteins (tuna, salmon, etc.), canned fruits or vegetables, beans, whole grains and whole grain cereals, tomato products, and healthy snacks (raisins, fruit cups and granola bars).

