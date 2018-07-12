Consumer group sues Ben & Jerry's over eco-friendly claims - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Consumer group sues Ben & Jerry's over eco-friendly claims

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A consumer advocacy group has filed a lawsuit against Ben & Jerry's alleging the ice cream company misleads consumers about its environmental practices.

Vermont Public Radio reports a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Superior Court of the District of Columbia by the Organic Consumers Association claims Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry's, used advertising to create the false perception that the ice cream company "is committed to a clean environment and high animal welfare standards."

The nonprofit says most of the milk used in Ben & Jerry's ice cream doesn't meet its standards for animal care and labor practices. They also claim that farms supplying the company are polluting Lake Champlain and Lake Carmi.

A Ben & Jerry's spokeswoman says the company does not comment on lawsuits.

