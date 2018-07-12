Motorcyclist killed after colliding with tractor-trailer

A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer in Louisa County.

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection around 2:07 p.m. at the intersection of I-64 and Route 15 on Thursday.

Officials said the tractor-trailer was going through the intersection with a green light when a man driving a motorcycle rear-ended the truck driver.

The man died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation.

