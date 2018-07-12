Motorcyclist identified after being run over by tractor-trailer

A motorcyclist was killed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Louisa County.

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash around 2:07 p.m. at the intersection of I-64 and Route 15 on Thursday.

Police say the motorcycle rider, identified as 29-year-old Stephen Hossain, lost control and fell off his motorcycle while heading southbound. A tractor-trailer also heading southbound then ran over Hossain.

Hossain died at the scene. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

