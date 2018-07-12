State board to consider changing mountain's made-up name - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

State board to consider changing mountain's made-up name

WINDSOR, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont state board plans to hear a man's request to change the name of Mount Ascutney (ah-SKUT'-nee) because it's a made-up name.

Hartland resident Rob Hutchins says he recently discovered the name Ascutney is made up and the original name of the summit was Kaskadenak, which means "wide mountain" in the Abenaki (a-behn-AHK'-ee) language.

Hutchins tells Vermont Public Radio he always thought the mountain's name was a Native American name but the current name doesn't actually have meaning.

Koasek Traditional Band of the Sovereign Abenaki Nation Chief Paul Bunnell worked with Hutchins to help track down the proper spelling and pronunciation of Kaskadenak.

The State of Vermont Board of Libraries has statutory authority to rename mountains and has scheduled a special hearing July 17 to consider the name change.

___

Information from: WVPS-FM, http://www.vpr.net

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • World's ugliest dog dies weeks after winning title

    World's ugliest dog dies weeks after winning title

    Wednesday, July 11 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-07-11 13:01:35 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-07-12 22:05:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 23, 2018, file photo, Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog owned by Megan Brainard, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. ...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 23, 2018, file photo, Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog owned by Megan Brainard, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. ...
    A 9-year-old English bulldog has died just weeks after winning the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest.More >>
    A 9-year-old English bulldog has died just weeks after winning the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest.More >>

  • Police say they made an 'error' in arresting Stormy Daniels

    Police say they made an 'error' in arresting Stormy Daniels

    Thursday, July 12 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-07-12 05:48:17 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 6:00 PM EDT2018-07-12 22:00:55 GMT
    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Police say Stormy Daniels' arrest to be reviewed

    The Latest: Police say Stormy Daniels' arrest to be reviewed

    Thursday, July 12 2018 7:55 AM EDT2018-07-12 11:55:01 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 6:00 PM EDT2018-07-12 22:00:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...
    Stormy Daniels says in a statement released through her lawyer that as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.More >>
    Stormy Daniels says in a statement released through her lawyer that as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly