Teen recovering after coming in contact with dangerous Hogweed plant

Alex Childress, 17, is getting treated at the burn unit at VCU Medical Center after coming in contact with Giant Hogweed (Source: NBC12)

A Spotsylvania teen is recovering at VCU Medical Center’s burn trauma center after coming into contact with Giant Hogweed.

The dangerous plant has been found in several locations in Virginia and can cause significant burns and permanent blindness if handled improperly.

Alex Childress, 17, said he was landscaping at his summer job when he came in contact with the plant.

“We were working outside a factory and I snipped down a bush and it fell and touched my face,” Childress said. “I didn’t pay any mind to it because I do it all the time.”

Childress said he wasn’t aware of the Hogweed plant until he came home that night and talked to his parents.

“I got in the shower and my face started peeling,” he said. “My mom said I had third degree burns on my face and arms and brought up the plant.”

Childress was taken to Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, but was then transported to VCU in order to get proper treatment for his burns.

“They had me go in the shower for an hour and a half to wash and cleanse my body to get my pH level down,” he said. “Then they cleaned everything else.”

His family did contacts state agencies after it was determined he did come in contact with the Hogweed plant.

“I did have the sap on me, but if you wash it away quickly it’s more like poison ivy,” Childress said. “The longer it sits in the sun, the more potent and toxic it gets.”

Childress said he hopes to be discharged Thursday, but at this time it’s unsure when he could go home.

“I’m feeling better,” he said. “There are certain aspects that are painful like when they clean off dead skin or blisters, that’s sore. Standing in the shower and having the water run over an open wound kind of hurts.”

Giant Hogweed is classified as a Tier 1 noxious weed, which means the weed was previously unknown in the Commonwealth. Experts say the sap can cause severe skin and eye irritation, leading to painful blistering and possibly permanent scarring. It has a similar appearance to Queen Anne’s lace, but its size sets it apart - it can grow up to 15 feet tall.

If you think you have seen Giant Hogweed, VDACS wants you to take photos of the plant and submit a report here. They want to ultimately eradicate the plant before it becomes established in the state.

VCU Medical Center also released a statement saying:

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

