Thousands rally in Ohio for solution to pension crisis

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The nation's burgeoning pension crisis has spurred thousands of workers and retirees to rally in Ohio's capital.

Unionized coal and steel miners, teamsters, bakers, tobacco workers and others have come from as far as Utah and Alabama Thursday, filling the Ohio Statehouse steps and lawn. Many wore "We Are Everywhere" T-shirts and carried "Save Our Pensions" signs.

The rally comes a day ahead of a congressional field hearing on the issue. The Friday hearing is the fifth meeting of the House and Senate Joint Select Committee on Pensions. Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Rob Portman, Ohio's two U.S. senators, are planning to attend.

The hearings will examine the financial effects of the potential failure of numerous pension plans guaranteed by the federal government on retirees, workers, small businesses and taxpayers.

