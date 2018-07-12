Chesterfield Schools to hold job fair for bus drivers

Chesterfield County Public Schools is holding a job fair next week as the school system searches for bus drivers.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 17 at the North Courthouse Library, at 325 Courthouse Road.

The starting hourly rate for a Chesterfield bus driver is $14.41. The school system pays for training in which applicants will earn a Commercial Driver's License (CDL).

Once applicants complete the training, they will be eligible for full-time benefits.

Click here to apply and for more information. Applicants can then search for "school bus driver" to access the application.

Applicants must bring their driver's license to the job fair. Those who have lived out of state within the last five years must supply a driving record from the previous state of residence.