Loaded handgun confiscated at Charlottesville airport

A woman was cited for having a gun at the Charlottesville airport after she said her husband put it in her handbag.

TSA officials discovered the gun in a Louisa woman’s bag as she was going through a security checkpoint Wednesday.

She said her husband put the gun in her handbag and she forgot it was there.

The .380-caliber handgun was loaded with six rounds of ammunition.

The firearm is the third one to be confiscated at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport this year. There were four guns confiscated at the airport in 2017.

