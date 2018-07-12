Loaded handgun confiscated at Charlottesville airport

A woman was cited for having a gun at the Charlottesville airport after she said her husband put it in her handbag.
TSA officials discovered the gun in a Louisa woman’s bag as she was going through a security checkpoint Wednesday.
She said her husband put the gun in her handbag and she forgot it was there.
The .380-caliber handgun was loaded with six rounds of ammunition.
The firearm is the third one to be confiscated at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport this year. There were four guns confiscated at the airport in 2017.
