Traffic congestion expected during Hanover Tomato Festival

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to plan ahead when traveling this weekend due to expected traffic congestion during the Hanover Tomato Festival.

Traffic congestion is anticipated along Pole Green Road between I-295 and Walnut Grove Road on Friday and Saturday.

Deputies will be directing traffic at key intersections, along with monitoring others on Pole Green Road in Mechanicsville.

You can visit 12AboutTown for the full details of this year's festival.

"We would greatly appreciate your patience as our deputies work to ensure the safety of all motorists during this special event,” said Colonel David R. Hines, Sheriff.

