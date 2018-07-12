Pay Your Age promotion forces Build-A-Bear to close lines

Build-A-Bear was forced to turn customers away Thursday due to an overwhelming response to its “Pay Your Age” Day.

The company posted on its website that local authorities forced the decision due to crowd and safety concerns.

Viewers have shared images and videos of the line at Short Pump Town Center reaching around the outside of the building.

Build-A-Bear called the discount its biggest in-store deal ever, even before the lines got out of hand.

Build-A-Bear was giving customers in line a voucher and posted to its website that it would reach out to customers as soon as possible.

A viewer who shared a video from Short Pump said the opened a few minutes early to handle the crowd, but only five employees were on duty and they were overwhelmed.

Stores were also shuttered in the U.K. due to “chaos” as reported by the BBC.

