‘Unite the Right’ organizer signs decree not to organize protests in Charlottesville

The lead organizer of the violent Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville was the last defendant to enter into a consent decree, in which he promised not to facilitate any future rallies in the city.

One month before the rally’s one-year anniversary, Jason Kessler signed a decree where he promised not to facilitate, but rather discourage, armed activity at future rallies.

The decree permanently prohibits him and the others who signed from participating in militias, alt-right organizations and protests in Charlottesville.

“Should Kessler hold an anniversary rally in Charlottesville on August 12, as he has vowed to do, these court orders ensure that he and other participants will not repeat the organized and intimidating displays of paramilitary power that led to chaos, fear, and violent confrontations in the city streets last year,” said Mary McCord, senior litigator at Georgetown Law’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection (ICAP), lead counsel for plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was brought against protestors on behalf of the city, local businesses and neighborhood associations for organizing an armed rally.

Redneck Revolt, which describes itself as an “anti-racist, anti-fascist community defense formation,” also entered into a consent decree earlier this week.

Separately, Kessler is suing the city for denying his request for a permit to hold a rally on the anniversary of the Aug. 12 rally.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12