Safety manager out at Chesterfield Schools after controversial Facebook posts

Donald Green has been with the school system for four years. (Source: NBC12)

The safety and security manager for Chesterfield County Public School is no longer employed by the school system, officials said Thursday morning.

The school system said it was made aware on Tuesday of controversial Facebook posts from Donald Green.

"We take seriously our responsibility to provide a safe, supportive and nurturing learning environment that is free from disruptions and distractions," said Shawn Smith, spokesman for Chesterfield Schools.

In June, Green was part of a task force that called for "armed security mentors" in every elementary school.

"A retired police officer who can be armed security, so that if the worst case scenario happens, we have immediate response there on site," Green said in June.

He had been with with the school system for four years. On LinkedIn, Green says he has more than 30 years of military, law enforcement and security management experience.

NBC12 received numerous emails and phone calls about Green's Facebook posts with anti-Muslim messaging.

Screenshot from Facebook may contain images and language that are offensive to some:

Jasmine Turner is following these developments and will have more online and on 12News.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12