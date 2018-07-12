Black bear noshes on lunch inside surprised woman's minivan - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Black bear noshes on lunch inside surprised woman's minivan

ATLANTA (AP) - Bears don't usually pack a lunch, but they'll be happy to eat whatever someone else has prepared.

WSB-TV reports that Carrie Watts of Rabun County found a large black bear enjoying her sandwich, chips and a cookie inside her minivan after climbing through an open window.

Watts had left the windows down Wednesday to combat the summer heat. She initially thought the bear was a black cat.

She says the bear spent about 30 minutes in the minivan before it climbed back out the window and scaled a tree.

Watts said lunch wasn't the only thing the bear demolished; it also destroyed her child's car seat and shredded some paperwork.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

