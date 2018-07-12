Virginia Lottery takes in record profit

The Virginia Lottery had its best year ever and turned its largest profit.
Sales reached a record $2.14 billion and the lottery made a profit of $600 million for the first time for fiscal year 2018. The previous record of $588 million was set in 2016.
The lottery also awarded a record $1.3 billion with 48 tickets winning $1 million or more.
The numbers were announced by Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday. The final audited numbers will be released in August.
The Virginia Lottery’s 30th anniversary is Sept. 20, 1988.
