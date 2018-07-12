J.J. Watt donates $10K to help fallen firefighter's family - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

J.J. Watt donates $10K to help fallen firefighter's family

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has donated $10,000 to help the family of a Wisconsin firefighter killed in an explosion.

A natural gas leak in downtown Sun Prairie led to an explosion Tuesday evening that claimed the life of Sun Prairie Fire Department Capt. Cory Barr. He leaves behind a wife and 3-year-old twin daughters.

Kate Cichy, a spokeswoman for GoFundMe, said in a news release Wednesday evening that Watt has donated $10,000 to the GoFundMe for Barr's family. She added that the Sun Prairie community has already raised nearly $70,000 for the family.

Watt was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and played college football at Wisconsin. He has been selected to four NFL Pro Bowls.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

