Lanes will be closed so the road can be paved. (Source: Pixabay)

Beginning Sunday night, Powhite Parkway will have lane closures for construction work.

Northbound Powhite Parkway will close between Chippenham Parkway and the James River bridge July 15 through July 19 between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

During this time, lanes will be alternately closed for the road to be paved.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12