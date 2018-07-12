UK clears 21st Century Fox to buy satellite broadcaster Sky - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UK clears 21st Century Fox to buy satellite broadcaster Sky

LONDON (AP) - Britain's culture secretary has cleared the way for 21st Century Fox's bid for Sky following pledges that it will safeguard the independence of Sky News.

Britain's government had been looking at the issue amid fears the takeover would give Rupert Murdoch too much power in the U.K. media market.

The decision by Jeremy Wright clears the final regulatory hurdle for Fox's bid for the 61 percent of Sky that it does not already own.

Wright said Thursday that it's "now a matter for the Sky shareholders to decide whether to accept 21 Century Fox's bid."

The battle for the European pay-TV service has been escalating this week as U.S. rivals Comcast and Fox have been raising their offers for Sky as they try to expand their media empires.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Lawyer: Stormy Daniels' arrest was part of sting operation

    Lawyer: Stormy Daniels' arrest was part of sting operation

    Thursday, July 12 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-07-12 05:48:17 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:52:03 GMT
    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

  • 'The Rock' joining group that champions rights for disabled

    'The Rock' joining group that champions rights for disabled

    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:51:14 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:51:15 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 10, 2018 file photo, Actor Dwayne Johnson attends the "Skyscraper" premiere in New York. Johnson, who plays an amputee in the action movie, said Thursday, July 12, he is joining the Boston...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 10, 2018 file photo, Actor Dwayne Johnson attends the "Skyscraper" premiere in New York. Johnson, who plays an amputee in the action movie, said Thursday, July 12, he is joining the Boston...
    Dwayne Johnson plays an amputee in his latest movie, and now he's jumping in to help people with disabilities in real life.More >>
    Dwayne Johnson plays an amputee in his latest movie, and now he's jumping in to help people with disabilities in real life.More >>

  • 'Game of Thrones,' 'Roseanne' among Emmy nomination hopefuls

    'Game of Thrones,' 'Roseanne' among Emmy nomination hopefuls

    Thursday, July 12 2018 12:02 AM EDT2018-07-12 04:02:42 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:47:45 GMT
    (HBO via AP). This image released by HBO shows a scene from "Game of Thrones." The show holds the series record for most awards in a year, a dozen, which it set in 2015 and matched the following year, and with a total of 38 Emmys stands as the most-hon...(HBO via AP). This image released by HBO shows a scene from "Game of Thrones." The show holds the series record for most awards in a year, a dozen, which it set in 2015 and matched the following year, and with a total of 38 Emmys stands as the most-hon...

    The 70th Emmy Awards nominees will be announced at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday morning.

    More >>

    The 70th Emmy Awards nominees will be announced at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly