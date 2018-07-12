NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 12

Thursday - "Little Friday" or "Gateway to the Weekend" - brings some political news. As Donald Trump wraps up a NATO summit meeting, his nominee for the Supreme Court was discovered to have significant credit card debt and accuser Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club.

A late-night duplex fire broke out in Petersburg.

Two families were displaced, including one child.

The fire started in the attic and spread to a neighboring unit.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been released and is under investigation.

Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Mosby Court.

The victims took themselves to the hospital, and one has life-threatening injuries.

A SWAT team responded, but police have not said if they are looking for any suspects.

A Richmond police officer was involved in a crash while responding to the shooting.

A Chesterfield man got 12 years in prison over a fraudulent mortgage scheme.

Timothy Wenk was convicted of taking $750,000 from dozens of people.

He claimed to have access to lenders who could help clients with poor credit ratings.

Wenk will have to pay more than $600,000 in restitution.

Papa Johns founder resigns as Chairman of the Board after admitting to using “N-word” on conference call.

We should be rain-free, but the humidity is easing its way back in.

