Moon vows to increase trade with Singapore, Southeast Asia - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Moon vows to increase trade with Singapore, Southeast Asia

(Wallace Woon/Pool Photo via AP). South Korea President Moon Jae-in, left, and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hold a press conference at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Moon is on a three-day visit to Sin... (Wallace Woon/Pool Photo via AP). South Korea President Moon Jae-in, left, and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hold a press conference at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Moon is on a three-day visit to Sin...
(Wallace Woon/Pool Photo via AP). South Korea President Moon Jae-in, second from right, talks with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, during their meeting at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore Thursday, July 12, 2018. Moon is on a three... (Wallace Woon/Pool Photo via AP). South Korea President Moon Jae-in, second from right, talks with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, during their meeting at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore Thursday, July 12, 2018. Moon is on a three...
(Wallace Woon/Pool Photo via AP). Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, third from left, and South Korea President Moon Jae-in, third from right, attend a meeting with their respective delegations at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, Thu... (Wallace Woon/Pool Photo via AP). Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, third from left, and South Korea President Moon Jae-in, third from right, attend a meeting with their respective delegations at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, Thu...
(AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim). An honor guard stands at ease as they await for the arrival of South Korea's President Moon Jae-in at the Istana or Presidential Palace in Singapore, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim). An honor guard stands at ease as they await for the arrival of South Korea's President Moon Jae-in at the Istana or Presidential Palace in Singapore, Thursday, July 12, 2018.
(AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim). South Korea's President Moon Jae-in arrives at the Istana or Presidential Palace in Singapore, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim). South Korea's President Moon Jae-in arrives at the Istana or Presidential Palace in Singapore, Thursday, July 12, 2018.

SINGAPORE (AP) - South Korea's president has pledged to increase trade with Singapore as part of a strategy to raise its economic influence in the region.

President Moon Jae-in says the two countries agreed to "invigorate mutual investment" by significantly increasing the trade volume, which is currently at $20 billion.

He says: "We will spare no effort to ensure that the companies of our two countries will be able to do joint projects and make joint inroads into third countries together."

The push is in line with the country's "New Southern Policy," which aims to strengthen its relationships with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Moon is on his first state visit to Singapore until Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'Game of Thrones,' 'Roseanne' among Emmy nomination hopefuls

    'Game of Thrones,' 'Roseanne' among Emmy nomination hopefuls

    Thursday, July 12 2018 12:02 AM EDT2018-07-12 04:02:42 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:56 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:56:58 GMT
    (HBO via AP). This image released by HBO shows a scene from "Game of Thrones." The show holds the series record for most awards in a year, a dozen, which it set in 2015 and matched the following year, and with a total of 38 Emmys stands as the most-hon...(HBO via AP). This image released by HBO shows a scene from "Game of Thrones." The show holds the series record for most awards in a year, a dozen, which it set in 2015 and matched the following year, and with a total of 38 Emmys stands as the most-hon...

    The 70th Emmy Awards nominees will be announced at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday morning.

    More >>

    The 70th Emmy Awards nominees will be announced at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday morning.

    More >>

  • Boseman plans '17 Bridges' as 'Black Panther' follow-up

    Boseman plans '17 Bridges' as 'Black Panther' follow-up

    Wednesday, July 11 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-07-11 18:14:46 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:56 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:56:55 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. STX Entertainment announced Wednesday, July 11, 2018, that Boseman will star as a disg...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. STX Entertainment announced Wednesday, July 11, 2018, that Boseman will star as a disg...
    Chadwick Boseman will step out of Wakanda for the New York police drama "17 Bridges." STX Entertainment announced Wednesday that Boseman will star as a disgraced NYPD detective thrust into a citywide manhunt for a...More >>
    Chadwick Boseman will step out of Wakanda for the New York police drama "17 Bridges." STX Entertainment announced Wednesday that Boseman will star as a disgraced NYPD detective thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer.More >>

  • Tyler Perry warns his fans about fake Facebook offers

    Tyler Perry warns his fans about fake Facebook offers

    Thursday, July 12 2018 8:59 AM EDT2018-07-12 12:59:45 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:56 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:56:53 GMT
    (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2017, file photo, actor-filmmaker and author Tyler Perry poses for a portrait in New York to promote his book, "Higher Is Waiting." Perry is warning fans not to be scammed. The actor, co...(Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2017, file photo, actor-filmmaker and author Tyler Perry poses for a portrait in New York to promote his book, "Higher Is Waiting." Perry is warning fans not to be scammed. The actor, co...
    Tyler Perry is warning fans not to be scammed by false Facebook offers.More >>
    Tyler Perry is warning fans not to be scammed by false Facebook offers.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly