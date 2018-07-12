South Korea's central bank cuts outlook on trade battle - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

South Korea's central bank cuts outlook on trade battle

By YOUKYUNG LEE
AP Business Writer

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea's central bank cut its forecast on the country's economy Thursday, citing mounting uncertainties from the U.S.-China trade battle.

The Bank of Korea said it lowered its growth outlook on Asia's fourth-largest economy to 2.9 percent this year, compared with its earlier forecast of 3 percent growth.

The bank said the spiraling trade battles between the world's two largest economies increased potential risks to South Korea.

"Uncertainties in growth path are higher than ever and the major source of the uncertainties is global trade conflicts," Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol told a news conference. "At first we thought the trade conflicts among major economies would not grow further, but as they deepen day by day, now it's very difficult to tell where they're headed to."

If the U.S. delivers on threats such as imposing additional tariffs on Chinese imports and imported vehicles, impact on South Korea's exports will not be small, Lee said.

Worse-than-expected job rates and slower capital expenditure also contributed to the central bank's downward growth revision.

South Korea's growth is expected to further slow in 2019. The Bank of Korea said that the economy is likely to grow 2.8 percent next year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Lawyer: Stormy Daniels' arrest was part of sting operation

    Lawyer: Stormy Daniels' arrest was part of sting operation

    Thursday, July 12 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-07-12 05:48:17 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:52:03 GMT
    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

  • 'The Rock' joining group that champions rights for disabled

    'The Rock' joining group that champions rights for disabled

    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:51:14 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:51:15 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 10, 2018 file photo, Actor Dwayne Johnson attends the "Skyscraper" premiere in New York. Johnson, who plays an amputee in the action movie, said Thursday, July 12, he is joining the Boston...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 10, 2018 file photo, Actor Dwayne Johnson attends the "Skyscraper" premiere in New York. Johnson, who plays an amputee in the action movie, said Thursday, July 12, he is joining the Boston...
    Dwayne Johnson plays an amputee in his latest movie, and now he's jumping in to help people with disabilities in real life.More >>
    Dwayne Johnson plays an amputee in his latest movie, and now he's jumping in to help people with disabilities in real life.More >>

  • 'Game of Thrones,' 'Roseanne' among Emmy nomination hopefuls

    'Game of Thrones,' 'Roseanne' among Emmy nomination hopefuls

    Thursday, July 12 2018 12:02 AM EDT2018-07-12 04:02:42 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:47:45 GMT
    (HBO via AP). This image released by HBO shows a scene from "Game of Thrones." The show holds the series record for most awards in a year, a dozen, which it set in 2015 and matched the following year, and with a total of 38 Emmys stands as the most-hon...(HBO via AP). This image released by HBO shows a scene from "Game of Thrones." The show holds the series record for most awards in a year, a dozen, which it set in 2015 and matched the following year, and with a total of 38 Emmys stands as the most-hon...

    The 70th Emmy Awards nominees will be announced at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday morning.

    More >>

    The 70th Emmy Awards nominees will be announced at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly