Harper headlines Home Run Derby field, will face Freeman - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Harper headlines Home Run Derby field, will face Freeman

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 9, 2018.
(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates after hitting a home run off San Francisco Giants' Tony Watson in the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates after hitting a home run off San Francisco Giants' Tony Watson in the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in San Francisco.
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Milwaukee Brewers' Jesus Aguilar celebrates after getting a base hit during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Milwaukee Brewers' Jesus Aguilar celebrates after getting a base hit during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Miami.
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy reacts after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in San Diego. The Padres won 4-1. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy reacts after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in San Diego. The Padres won 4-1.
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Houston Astros' Tony Kemp (18) and Alex Bregman (2) celebrate after the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Houston. The Astros won 6-5. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Houston Astros' Tony Kemp (18) and Alex Bregman (2) celebrate after the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Houston. The Astros won 6-5.

NEW YORK (AP) - Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper will take on Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman in an all-NL East matchup in the first round of the Home Run Derby on Monday night.

The 25-year-old Harper is the second seed at his home ballpark by virtue of his 22 homers through Tuesday's games. Freeman, the top NL vote-getter for Tuesday night's All-Star Game at Nationals Park, is the seventh seed with 16 homers.

"It should be fun. I'm hoping the fans are excited for him and he gets nervous and gets a zero," Freeman said. "But we'll see what happens."

The field was revealed Wednesday night.

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar faces Philadelphia Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins in the opening round. Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy meets Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez, and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman faces Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber.

It's the second Home Run Derby for Harper, and the first for the rest of the field. Harper lost to Yoenis Cespedes in the 2013 final at Citi Field in New York.

Aguilar is the top seed with 23 homers. He also won the final NL roster spot on Wednesday for the All-Star Game.

Baez and Schwarber are the 18th pair of teammates to enter the same Derby. The Cubs also had two players in the competition in 2015 when Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo competed in Cincinnati.

The inclusion of Muncy gives the Dodgers a Derby participant for the fifth consecutive year. The 27-year-old Muncy has 21 homers this season in his first major league action since he hit two homers in 51 games with Oakland in 2016.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'The Rock' joining group that champions rights for disabled

    'The Rock' joining group that champions rights for disabled

    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:51:14 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:51:15 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 10, 2018 file photo, Actor Dwayne Johnson attends the "Skyscraper" premiere in New York. Johnson, who plays an amputee in the action movie, said Thursday, July 12, he is joining the Boston...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 10, 2018 file photo, Actor Dwayne Johnson attends the "Skyscraper" premiere in New York. Johnson, who plays an amputee in the action movie, said Thursday, July 12, he is joining the Boston...
    Dwayne Johnson plays an amputee in his latest movie, and now he's jumping in to help people with disabilities in real life.More >>
    Dwayne Johnson plays an amputee in his latest movie, and now he's jumping in to help people with disabilities in real life.More >>

  • Lawyer: Stormy Daniels' arrest was part of sting operation

    Lawyer: Stormy Daniels' arrest was part of sting operation

    Thursday, July 12 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-07-12 05:48:17 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:48:53 GMT
    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

  • 'Game of Thrones,' 'Roseanne' among Emmy nomination hopefuls

    'Game of Thrones,' 'Roseanne' among Emmy nomination hopefuls

    Thursday, July 12 2018 12:02 AM EDT2018-07-12 04:02:42 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:47:45 GMT
    (HBO via AP). This image released by HBO shows a scene from "Game of Thrones." The show holds the series record for most awards in a year, a dozen, which it set in 2015 and matched the following year, and with a total of 38 Emmys stands as the most-hon...(HBO via AP). This image released by HBO shows a scene from "Game of Thrones." The show holds the series record for most awards in a year, a dozen, which it set in 2015 and matched the following year, and with a total of 38 Emmys stands as the most-hon...

    The 70th Emmy Awards nominees will be announced at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday morning.

    More >>

    The 70th Emmy Awards nominees will be announced at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday morning.

    More >>
    •   

  • MLB newsMore>>

  • Harper headlines Home Run Derby field, will face Freeman

    Harper headlines Home Run Derby field, will face Freeman

    Thursday, July 12 2018 1:08 AM EDT2018-07-12 05:08:12 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:51:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 9, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 9, 2018.
    Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper headlines Home Run Derby field.More >>
    Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper headlines Home Run Derby field.More >>

  • LEADING OFF: Severino vs Kluber; Red Sox go for 10th in row

    LEADING OFF: Severino vs Kluber; Red Sox go for 10th in row

    Wednesday, July 11 2018 11:42 PM EDT2018-07-12 03:42:38 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:50:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper strikes out on a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 11, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper strikes out on a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
    LEADING OFF: Severino faces Kluber in marquee matchup between 2 of AL's best; Mad Max to the rescue for scuffling Nationals.More >>
    LEADING OFF: Severino faces Kluber in marquee matchup between 2 of AL's best; Mad Max to the rescue for scuffling Nationals.More >>

  • Aguilar, Segura win online vote for final All-Star spots

    Aguilar, Segura win online vote for final All-Star spots

    Wednesday, July 11 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-07-12 02:02:08 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:44:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Seattle Mariners' Dee Gordon wears a "Send Segura" t-shirt, as part of a team campaign to have fans vote for Jean Segura to the All-Star game, during warmups before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Ca...(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Seattle Mariners' Dee Gordon wears a "Send Segura" t-shirt, as part of a team campaign to have fans vote for Jean Segura to the All-Star game, during warmups before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Ca...
    Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar and Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura have won the final two roster spots for next week's All-Star Game in Washington.More >>
    Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar and Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura have won the final two roster spots for next week's All-Star Game in Washington.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly