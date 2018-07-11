Families displaced in late-night fire at Petersburg duplex

Crews responded to the scene Wednesday night about 9 p.m. (Source: NBC12)

Two families who shared a Petersburg duplex are displaced after a fire late Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to the home at Rome and Ferndale around 9 p.m.

The fire started in the attic on the second floor and spread to the unit next door. Of the four people displaced, one is a child.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

