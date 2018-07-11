Richmond Police vehicle involved in crash while responding to shooting

The Richmond Police vehicle was responding to a shooting when the crash happened. (Source: RNN)

Richmond Police say one of their vehicles was involved in an accident on Wednesday while responding to a shooting.

The police vehicle and another vehicle collided in the 100 block of E. Leigh Street around 3:45 p.m.

According to police, the officer was responding to the double shooting near Mosby Court.

No one was injured in the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

