Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 16 5 .762 -
Princeton (Rays) 13 8 .619 3
Danville (Braves) 11 9 .550
Pulaski (Yankees) 9 12 .429 7
Burlington (Royals) 4 17 .190 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Kingsport (Mets) 12 8 .600 -
Elizabethton (Twins) 11 8 .579 ½
Bristol (Pirates) 10 10 .500 2
Johnson City (Cardinals) 9 10 .474
Greeneville (Astros) 6 14 .300 6

Wednesday's Games

Kingsport 4, Greeneville 1

Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

