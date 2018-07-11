New 100% all vegan restaurant opens in Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

New 100% all vegan restaurant opens in Richmond

By Terrance Dixon, Digital Reporter
Nuvegan café is an all vegan restaurant chain that just opened its doors in Richmond. (Source: NBC12) Nuvegan café is an all vegan restaurant chain that just opened its doors in Richmond. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Nuvegan café is an all vegan restaurant chain that just opened its doors in Richmond at 417 W Grace St.

“Nuvegan is something different. We have anything from vegan crab cakes to cold salads,” said owner Jason Jackson.

Their menu shows that eating 100% vegan doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice on flavor or choices.

“Just change the way vegan food is seasoned and taste," said Jackson. "We’re trying to change all of that, and I think we have that in our food when people taste it. It’s a little different."

Specializing in plant-based soul food, they serve anything from vegan lasagna to your typical veggies and even vegan fried chicken - yes, you read that correctly.

“We have a lot of people who come in that never had vegan food, that are not vegan or vegetarians who eat meat. I think sometimes we change their thought process, once they taste the food and figure out its vegan," said Jackson.

For people who have never eaten vegan food, Jackson encourages people to try it.

“We're trying to change the vegan cuisine for people who don’t eat vegan food,” said Jackson.

Changing one mind at time, with a simple message:

"I say just try it. Just come and try one thing, and it will be on me," said Jackson. "Just try one thing. You can have samples on anything in the store. Just come and try it. I guarantee you, it will change your perception of vegan food.”

