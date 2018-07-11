Orioles put pitcher Andrew Cashner on DL with neck strain - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Orioles put pitcher Andrew Cashner on DL with neck strain

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Baltimore Orioles placed right-hander Andrew Cashner on the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday with a neck strain.

Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said, "It's something he gets once a year." Cashner received an injection on Wednesday to treat the injury.

It has been a rough season for the 31-year old Cashner, who signed a two-year contract as a free agent in February.

After going 11-11 with Texas last year, Cashner is 2-9 with a 4.56 ERA and is 0-4 in eight starts since May 21. He gave up five runs in 6 1/3 innings against the Yankees on Tuesday after retiring the first 13 batters.

Baltimore recalled right-hander Yefry Ramirez from Triple-A Norfolk. The rookie could start in Cashner's place on Sunday against Texas.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

