Governor Northam announces 75 new jobs coming to Richmond

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that approximately 75 new jobs will be created through the Virginia Information Technologies Agency’s contract with Science Applications International Corporation.

The contract with SAIC will add 75 new information technology jobs and also retain 400 jobs already established across the state. As of Wednesday, 170 people have already accepted job offers to join SAIC.

Northam made the announcement at the company’s new offices in the James Center.

VITA oversees the state’s IT services, cybersecurity and governance.

“These employees are the backbone of our infrastructure services. Some were state employees before they joined the current infrastructure provider more than a decade ago, so they have extensive knowledge that will be important for the upgrades VITA is planning for our state IT infrastructure, and they can keep operations running smoothly during the transition,” said Governor Northam. “I thank SAIC for recognizing the valuable experience of our existing state employees and for its commitment to creating new job opportunities with this new contract.”

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12