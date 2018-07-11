1 person taken to hospital with burns after Chesterfield house fire

The fire started in the kitchen. (Source: NBC12)

One person was taken to the hospital with burns after a house fire in Chesterfield.

Emergency crews were called to the 4600 block of Selwood Road around 2:16 p.m. on Wednesday.

When fire crews arrived, smoke was seen coming from eaves but the fire was already out.

Officials said the fire started in the kitchen and started from a cooking accident.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening burn injuries.

