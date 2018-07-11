Man gets Sea-Doo back nearly 6 years after Hurricane Sandy - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man gets Sea-Doo back nearly 6 years after Hurricane Sandy

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man has been reunited with his Sea-Doo nearly six years after it was swept away in Hurricane Sandy.

NJ.com reports Douglas Ferrigno got an unexpected call from police in Brick Township last week. A man renovating his home was about to clear a Sea-Doo from his property when he checked out a number on the watercraft and contacted police.

Ferrigno's Sea-Doo had been sitting 6 miles away from his Pelican Island home at another house. It was secured by a cover and had all its parts intact including its key.

The Sea-Doo roared back to life after Ferrigno replaced a few plugs and the vehicle's battery.

Ferrigno says the watercraft's return is "a nice symbol to know that good things can happen."

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

