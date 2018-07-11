Robinson hits her 1st 3 in WNBA; Lynx top Fever 87-65 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Robinson hits her 1st 3 in WNBA; Lynx top Fever 87-65

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Sylvia Fowles had 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Maya Moore added 19 points to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 87-65 on Wednesday.

Danielle Robinson made her first 3-pointer to end a 0-for-39 drought in her seven-year WNBA career. She finished with 15 points on 6 of 7 shooting, including 2 of 2 from behind the arc.

Minnesota (12-8) led 10-2 and never trailed. Moore hit a jumper to push the lead to 15 points before Kelsey Mitchell made three 3-pointers in an 11-0 run that trimmed Indiana's deficit to 31-27 midway through the second quarter.

The Lynx scored 13 of the next 15 points.

Erica Wheeler led Indiana (2-18) with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Mitchell finished with 11 points and Natalie Achonwa 10.

Minnesota shot 51.6 percent from the field despite going 4 of 16 from 3-point range. The Lynx made 17 of 19 free throws.

Indiana, which beat the Lynx 71-59 on July 3, has lost eight of its last nine games.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Lawyer: Stormy Daniels' arrest was part of sting operation

    Lawyer: Stormy Daniels' arrest was part of sting operation

    Thursday, July 12 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-07-12 05:48:17 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:52:03 GMT
    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

  • 'The Rock' joining group that champions rights for disabled

    'The Rock' joining group that champions rights for disabled

    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:51:14 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:51:15 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 10, 2018 file photo, Actor Dwayne Johnson attends the "Skyscraper" premiere in New York. Johnson, who plays an amputee in the action movie, said Thursday, July 12, he is joining the Boston...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 10, 2018 file photo, Actor Dwayne Johnson attends the "Skyscraper" premiere in New York. Johnson, who plays an amputee in the action movie, said Thursday, July 12, he is joining the Boston...
    Dwayne Johnson plays an amputee in his latest movie, and now he's jumping in to help people with disabilities in real life.More >>
    Dwayne Johnson plays an amputee in his latest movie, and now he's jumping in to help people with disabilities in real life.More >>

  • 'Game of Thrones,' 'Roseanne' among Emmy nomination hopefuls

    'Game of Thrones,' 'Roseanne' among Emmy nomination hopefuls

    Thursday, July 12 2018 12:02 AM EDT2018-07-12 04:02:42 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:47:45 GMT
    (HBO via AP). This image released by HBO shows a scene from "Game of Thrones." The show holds the series record for most awards in a year, a dozen, which it set in 2015 and matched the following year, and with a total of 38 Emmys stands as the most-hon...(HBO via AP). This image released by HBO shows a scene from "Game of Thrones." The show holds the series record for most awards in a year, a dozen, which it set in 2015 and matched the following year, and with a total of 38 Emmys stands as the most-hon...

    The 70th Emmy Awards nominees will be announced at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday morning.

    More >>

    The 70th Emmy Awards nominees will be announced at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly