Richmond shooting victims take themselves to hospital

A shooting was reported in the 1300 block of Coalter Street on July 11. (Source: NBC12)

Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 1300 block of Coalter Street near Mosby Court, Richmond Police said.

One of the victims has life-threatening injuries; the other has non-life-threatening wounds.

Police say the victims took themselves to the hospital after the incident at Oliver Crossing Apartments.

A SWAT team and numerous officers showed up to the area when the shootings were first reported. Neighbors reported hearing several gunshots.

Police have not said if they are looking for any suspects.

About 30 minutes after the shooting, police raced back to the scene when a fight broke out. Police confirm they had to use pepper spray.

"We go up there, trying to figure out whats going on. They are trying to lock people up. Mace people. Spray people," said one bystander.

Police made one arrest during this separate incident.

"We have to get it together. It's ridiculous," said a neighbor. "There are kids out here. That's the thing. Kids out here on summer break and have no place to play. It's ridiculous and we have to get it together."

NBC12's Eric Perry was on the scene:

The swat team just moved across the street to another set of buildings. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/8pq2mNp3BZ — Eric Perry (@EricpNBC12) July 11, 2018

More swat team coming to the scene.

Neighbors say they heard several gunshots. Still a VERY active scene @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/UceK4uEvSa — Eric Perry (@EricpNBC12) July 11, 2018

Police say one of their vehicles was involved in an accident while responding to the scene.

