Shavonte Zellous hits 3 at buzzer, Liberty beat Sun 79-76

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) - Shavonte Zellous banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the New York Liberty past the Connecticut Sun 79-76 on Wednesday.

Tina Charles led New York with 19 points and 11 rebounds, Epiphanny Prince scored 15 and Zellous finished with 14.

Brittany Boyd found Prince for a 3-pointer in the corner to tie it at 76 with 24.3 seconds left. After Connecticut's Jasmine Thomas missed a 3, the Liberty (6-14) called a timeout with 1.8 seconds left. Zellous hit her only 3-point attempt in the game, finishing 6 of 7 from the field.

Chiney Ogwumike had 17 points on 8 of 11 shooting and nine rebounds, while Courtney Williams scored 16 points for the Sun (10-10). Alyssa Thomas, who returned from a 10-game absence because of a shoulder injury, added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Connecticut led by as many as 10 points before a day-game crowd of 7,413. Rachel Banham's 3-pointer gave the Sun a 74-69 lead with 2:50 left.

New York snapped a three-game skid, winning for just the second time in the last 10 games.

