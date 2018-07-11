McCoughtry, hot-shooting Dream cruise past Mystics 106-89 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

McCoughtry, hot-shooting Dream cruise past Mystics 106-89

WASHINGTON (AP) - Angel McCoughtry scored 24 points and Jessica Breland added a season-high 23 points and 10 rebounds to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Washington Mystics 106-89 on Wednesday.

Renee Montgomery and Tiffany Hayes scored 21 points apiece, finishing a combined 9 of 13 from 3-point range for the Dream (10-9). Breland added a career-high seven assists and blocked three shots.

Natasha Cloud led the Mystics (12-8) with 17 points and Elena Delle Donne added 16 points and nine rebounds.

Breland and Hayes scored five points each during a 10-0 run that gave the Dream a 44-34 lead midway through the second quarter.

Atlanta, which made 11 of 18 3-pointers and shot 60 percent from the field, led 59-50 at halftime before a day game youth crowd of 11,354.

The Mystics pulled within seven points after Delle Donne's layup to open the fourth quarter, but McCoughtry scored six straight points for a 65-52 lead with eight minutes left.

