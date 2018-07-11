Residents: No water at Maymont neighborhood apartment complex

Northbound Powhite Parkway will close between Chippenham Parkway and the James River bridge July 15 through July 19.More >>
As part of the fire department’s 75th anniversary celebration, the yellow will be phased out and replaced by a more common bright red.More >>
The fire started at a home on Rome Street. Crews have the fire under control.More >>
Errors on credit reports are more common than you think, so it's important to monitor what the three major credit bureaus are reporting about you.More >>
Thursday or "Little Friday" or "Gateway to the Weekend" brings some political news.More >>
The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.More >>
A friend who was traveling with the victim said they asked the man for directions when he suddenly jumped up and stabbed the victim in his arm.More >>
Pizza hero John Schnatter, the founder of the Papa John's empire that boasts more than 5,000 stores around the world, has admitted to the use of a racial slur on a conference call this year.More >>
A man and a woman are behind bars facing multiple charges after police say that a 5-year-old girl was severely abused, poisoned and driven to drink water from the toilet to survive.More >>
Police say they are investigating the alleged theft but have no leads.More >>
Deputies reviewed the video and that led to the arrest. Morris was released the next day after posting bond.More >>
Porn star Stormy Daniels has been arrested at a Columbus strip club on a charge of letting patrons touch her, her lawyer said in a series of tweets overnight.More >>
Military police are currently investigating a homicide after they found the wife of a deployed soldier dead inside her home on Fort Stewart on Tuesday night.More >>
Authorities are investigating what’s being called a “large-scale animal cruelty situation” in Jones County. Maj. Jamie Tedford said charges are now pending against two suspects in the investigation.More >>
One police officer was so upset after seeing the footage he tracked down the suspect on his own, according to one of his colleagues.More >>
