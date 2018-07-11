Residents: No water at Maymont neighborhood apartment complex

Residents say they've been without water since Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)

Residents living at the Colorado Manor Apartment Complex in the Maymont neighborhood say they haven't had water since Tuesday morning.

Joi Donaldson said she and her 9-year-old daughter have had to go to her mother's house to shower and use the bathroom. They are using bottled water in the meantime at their home.

Donaldson says the lack of running water is really impacting her elderly neighbors who are on oxygen.

"On this particular side we have at least two elderly families," Donaldson said. "My next door neighbor actually requiring oxygen and no accommodations have been made for them either.

In 2016, there was no water at the Ashton Square Apartments, owned by KRS. In 2017, the company came under fire for mold and a bug infestation at their Henry Clay Apartments in Ashland.

Not all of the residents are completely without water. One block of the complex, according to residents, does have low water pressure.

Jennifer Perrow, the Director of Operations for KRS Holdings said in a statement:

"KRS Holdings, Inc. is committed to offering the very best possible rental residences it can to its tenants and consistently strives to address maintenance issues in as timely a manner as possible. In regards to the situation at Colorado Manor, KRS Holdings is working with both the City and Contractors to identify and resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

There are crews working to find and fix the problem.

The property manager is also handing out the flyers residents saying management has gallons of water for them if they need.

They plan to have the issue resolved by Wednesday night, but according to one resident, if they don’t, they’ll now make accommodations.

