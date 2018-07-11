VDOT proposes roundabout at West End intersection

An intersection in the West End of Henrico could undergo some construction.

A two-mile stretch of Springfield Road has only had two crashes since the beginning of the year, but VDOT says it's still time to rework the intersection at Francistown Road.

There were 25 reportable crashes at the intersection from 2010-2015, according to police.

Traffic lights were installed in 2016, but now VDOT is proposing a roundabout be put in.

There have been talks of alternatives in the past.

"From closing off the road on Springfield to cutting a new road across and cutting a farm in half," Henrico resident Ken Jennings said.

There's also been discussion of wider lanes, sidewalks and most recently, these temporary traffic lights that have been put in place.

"I don't see a problem with the signals. It seems to work," Jennings said.

Almost every previous proposal has been met with speculation, and this one's no different.

"I guess now, I'm asking what problem are they trying to fix? And how much would it cost?" Jennings said.

VDOT officials said the roundabout would improve both safety and operation. They've also budgeted $2.3 million for design efforts, right of way and construction.

Some residents, who didn't want to speak on camera, say a turning lane would have cleared up delays just fine. Others said this roundabout is better than the other options presented in the past.

This proposed change comes more than a year after the stop lights were installed.

The lights were put in place to improve safety while long-term design options—like a roundabout--were considered.

VDOT is set to hold a meeting from 5-7 p.m. at Hungary Creek Middle School. If you can’t make it, VDOT will be accepting feedback through email and can be sent to phillip.frazer@vdot.virginia.gov. Please reference “Proposed Springfield Rd. roundabout in Henrico” in the subject line.

