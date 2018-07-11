Driver who crashed into I-295 work zone dies

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A wildfire that killed a California firefighter has grown quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.More >>
Virginia State Police say the driver of a van that crashed in an active work zone July 10 has died.More >>
The Department of Equity and Diversity is holding three meetings this month to discuss inclusiveness in the county.More >>
The week starts with a political summit and hot weather.More >>
Oralia Mendoza was Mariah's grandmother and the girl's main guardian. Investigators said Mendoza had connections to the Sinaloa drug cartel.More >>
Deputies arrived with their guns drawn and stormed the store.More >>
This year's sales event, which starts Monday afternoon, will be six hours longer than last year's and will launch new products.More >>
The girl’s father is now behind bars, facing a charge of drunken driving and possibly further charges.More >>
The man told troopers he was just trying to protect the public, but law enforcement officers say actions like these make it harder for them to do their jobs.More >>
Monday's meeting was condemned in advance by an assortment of members of Congress from both parties after the U.S. indictment last week of 12 Russian military intelligence officers accused of hacking Democrats in the 2016 election to help Trump's presidential campaign.More >>
Georgia and other southern states will be looking even more closely for speeders next week.More >>
A wildfire that killed a California firefighter has grown quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.More >>
Early Sunday morning Savannah police officers responded to a house alarm which they thought was on East 58th Street. The officers claim they were sent to the wrong house by dispatch, where they encountered and shot a dog that belonged to the homeowner. Savannah PD said that the officers were checking the house's doors when the dog rushed them...More >>
The dead sea turtle -- a member of an endangered species -- was found Saturday morning with a beach chair tangled around its neck.More >>
