Driver who crashed into I-295 work zone dies

Virginia State Police say the driver of a van that crashed in an active work zone July 10 has died.

The crash involved three vehicles on northbound I-295 in Henrico County at mile marker 31.

Police said Cody Bryan Rosas, 27, of Hopewell, was driving a 1999 Ford Windstar and crashed into a 2010 M2 cushion truck, spun around and was hit by a Freightliner Cascasia tractor.

Rosas was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died July 12. VSP confirmed the death Monday.

The work zone employee was treated for minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

