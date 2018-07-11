Driver fighting for life after crashing in active work zone - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Driver fighting for life after crashing in active work zone

By Hannah Smith, Digital Content Producer
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A driver is fighting for their life after crashing in an active work zone along I-295 in Henrico. 

State police were called to mile marker 31 just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday for a three-vehicle crash in the northbound lane. 

Police said the driver of a Ford van entered an active work zone that had the left and left center lanes closed. The driver then struck a work zone cushion truck, spun around and was hit by a tractor-trailer. 

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The work zone employee was transported with minor injuries, while the tractor-trailer driver was unharmed. 

The crash is under investigation. 

