Driver fighting for life after crashing in active work zone

A driver is fighting for their life after crashing in an active work zone along I-295 in Henrico.

State police were called to mile marker 31 just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday for a three-vehicle crash in the northbound lane.

Police said the driver of a Ford van entered an active work zone that had the left and left center lanes closed. The driver then struck a work zone cushion truck, spun around and was hit by a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The work zone employee was transported with minor injuries, while the tractor-trailer driver was unharmed.

The crash is under investigation.

