NBA star Kevin Durant could play in Richmond summer league

NBA star Kevin Durant could play in Richmond summer league

By Ricky Gavilan, Producer
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant takes questions at a press conference before the basketball team's practiced during the NBA Finals, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carlos Carlos Osorio) Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant takes questions at a press conference before the basketball team's practiced during the NBA Finals, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carlos Carlos Osorio)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

NBA champion and two-time MVP Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors could make a basketball appearance this summer in Richmond.

Organizers of Ben Wallace's summer league said the superstar might play, but his appearance has not yet been confirmed. 

Wallace, who hosts a Pro-Am Summer league at Big Ben's Home Court, is a former NBA champion with the Detroit Pistons and Virginia Union player. 

Admission is free to the games and take part at 2206 Westwood Ave.

The league started on July 10 and continues through Aug. 4. Click here for a full schedule.

Wallace's league includes players from the NBA, overseas, college and local athletes. 

Organizers of Big Ben's Home Court Gym say Durant could take part on "The Truth" roster, but Durant would only attend if his schedule allows. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

