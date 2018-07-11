Chesterfield releases year-round school schedule

Chesterfield County has released the schedule for year-round school at Bellwood Elementary.

School will begin July 23 and end June 14, 2019.

Teachers will begin the year July 16 with a one-week work session.

There will be four nine-week sessions broken up by three-week breaks.

The breaks will be from Sept. 24 to Oct. 17, Dec. 20 to Jan. 14 and March 25 to April 15.

Additionally, each nine-week session will end with a three-hour early release on the last day. Report cards will be issued the day students return to school after each break.

School will also be out three days for Thanksgiving and for Memorial Day, Labor Day and Martin Luther King Day.

August and February are the only months without a day off.

For all other schools, the first day for students is Sept. 4; spring break is April 1-5; and Christmas break runs from Dec. 20 to Jan. 2.

The school board voted to test the year-round program at Bellwood in March.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12